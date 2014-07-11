Roma seal deal for Milan's Emanuelson

Left-back Emanuelson moves to the Stadio Olimpico after his contract with Milan came to an end.

The deal contains an option for Roma to extend Emanuelson's stay for a further two years should he impress coach Rudi Garcia.

Emanuelson made 33 appearances for Milan last term, but the 18-time Serie A champions opted not to renew the 28-year-old's contract following a disappointing campaign in which they finished eighth in the Italian top flight.

However, Emanuelson's performances have convinced Roma to bring him to the Italian capital as Garcia aims to build a squad capable of competing on three fronts after securing UEFA Champions League qualification.

Emanuelson's capture comes four days after the arrival of former Chelsea full-back Ashley Cole, ensuring competition on the left-hand side of Roma's defence.