Roma's Garcia insists Serie A title race not over

The capital club went into the match having failed to win just two of their first 12 home matches in the league this season, but the goalkeepers came out on top at Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.



Miralem Pjanic should have given Roma the win in the final 20 minutes as he found himself free in the visitors' penalty area, but Samir Handanovic produced a wonderful one-handed stop to deny him and secure a point.



The result means Juventus can extend their lead over Roma at the top of Serie A to 11 points when they face Milan at San Siro on Sunday, but Garcia is refusing to write off his team's chances.



He said: "If Juventus win tomorrow the title race over? No, there are still many matches to play. Nothing is over. We will see what will happen.



"We had a difficult week. When we fail to win is at least important not to lose, as we managed today.”



Garcia discussed the seemingly poor attendance at Stadio Olimpico for the match and he claimed that leaving so many seats empty was a "disservice" to Serie A.



"The atmosphere at the stadium was a bit strange," he added.

"The whole world saw the stands empty. It's a shame and a disservice to Italian football."



The aftermath of the match could see Daniele De Rossi face retrospective action after TV cameras caught the Italian appearing to punch Mauro Icardi, but Garcia is not worried.



"De Rossi? I haven't talked to him," Garcia said. "I know that (Alessio) Romangnoli took a fist. In my opinion (De Rossi) is not at risk."