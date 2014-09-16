Roma's Garcia not taking CSKA threat lightly

After finishing second behind Juventus in Serie A last season, Roma return to Europe's elite club competition for the first time since 2010-11, when they reached the last 16.

CSKA have started the new campaign well and sit in second place after seven matches in the Russian Premier League.

Roma, meanwhile, have taken six points from their opening two league fixtures.

CSKA's European experience is also causing Frenchman Garcia concern ahead of the clash at the Stadio Olimpico, but he has called for his team to have a positive attitude towards the match.

"There are no weak sides in the Champions League," he said. "CSKA have much more European experience than we do.

"We need to be on our game tomorrow and make sure we do the right things at the key moments of the match.

"CSKA have their qualities and weaknesses. We'll do everything we can to impose our game on them. CSKA are dangerous on the counter [attack] and have strong defenders who are good in the air.

"We worked really hard last year to get into the Champions League and now we're going to enjoy it."