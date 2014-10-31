Roma's Garcia paying no attention to table

Garcia's men are level on points with reigning champions Juventus at the summit, sitting second by virtue of their inferior head-to-head record.

Juve ran away with the title last term, ending the campaign with a 17-point advantage at the top.

However, Garcia is predicting a tighter battle for the Scudetto this time around as Roma prepare to travel to Napoli on Saturday.

"We're top and have had a good start to the season," he said. "Everything's there to suggest we can get a good result at Napoli.

"There's a long way to go [in the season] and the table only reflects this moment of the season but it doesn't tell us how it will end.

"I'm sure the title race will be different to last season, we'll all drop points along the way.

"I never look at the fixture list as easy or difficult: I'm only focused on Napoli at the moment

"A united squad like ours is always a great basis upon which to perform well."