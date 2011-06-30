Ronaldinho bags brace in Flamengo win

Former AC Milan, Barcelona and Brazil striker Ronaldinho put Flamengo ahead with a 10th-minute free-kick, although the Rabbits hit back to lead 2-1 at half-time with a scrambled effort by Alessandro and a close-range goal from Anderson.

Deivid pulled fifth-placed Flamengo level 10 minutes after the re-start and Ronaldinho settled the match with a coolly taken goal six minutes from time, his fifth in seven games in the championship.

Sao Paulo, thrashed 5-0 by arch rivals Corinthians on Sunday, enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges against Botafogo until Rogerio, who earlier this season scored his 100th goal for the club, let Elkeson's weak shot slip into the net.

Herrera converted a penalty seven minutes after the break to wrap up the points for the visitors, while the paltry 8,000 crowd at the Morumbi jeered Sao Paulo and insulted coach Paulo Cesar Carpegiani with chants of "donkey, donkey."

Corinthians took advantage as a 1-0 win at Bahia, courtesy of a first-half Chicao penalty, took them top with 16 points, one ahead of Sao Paulo who, after winning their first five games, have lost their last two.

Two goals by Aloisio gave Figueirense a 2-1 win over Santos, who last week won South America's Libertadores Cup.