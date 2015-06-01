Ronaldinho causes stir with disallowed goal

Ronaldinho was at the centre of a controversy in the Liga MX's Clausura final on Sunday, as he was disallowed a goal at a crucial time in Queretaro's loss to Santos Laguna.

Santos Laguna wrapped up a 5-3 aggregate victory despite Queretaro's 3-0 second-leg win on Sunday, although Ronaldinho did his best to try and cut the margin in the two-leg tie to one goal in the 66th minute.

The former Barcelona and Milan hero was standing alongside Santos goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin, and when the Argentine dropped the ball towards his boot, Ronaldinho flicked the ball to himself - and slotted into the empty net.

The goal was disallowed given Marchesin was in possession, and Ronaldinho - who had only come on as a 60th-minute substitute - was given a yellow card for his cheekiness.