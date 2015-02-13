Ronaldinho a 'certainty' to sign for Kabuscorp

The 34-year-old is contracted until the end of the 2015-16 season after surprisingly joining Queretaro on a two-year deal last September.

Ronaldinho was linked with several clubs around the world, including Kabuscorp, prior to moving to Mexico.

Now Kabuscorp have once again emerged as a possible destination for the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner, who is yet to justify his lucrative salary with Queretaro

Kabuscorp president Kangamba told Public Television Angola (PTA) that he expects Ronaldinho to be plying his trade in Girabola - the top division of Angolan football - at the halfway mark of 2015.

"It's a certainty. We are negotiating, but Ronaldinho has to terminate the contract with his current club, and then be able to join us in June," Kangamba is quoted as saying.

Kangamba added: "You may ask why I picked Ronaldinho. I want quality in my squad."

If Ronaldinho does complete a move to Kabuscorp, he would follow in the footsteps of former team-mate Rivaldo, who joined the club on a one-year deal in 2012.