Ronaldinho could play for Chapecoense

Brazilian legend Ronaldinho could offer to play for Chapecoense to help the club after a plane crash killed the majority of their squad.

Chapecoense players and officials were among the 71 people to lose their lives when a plane carrying the Brazilian team to Colombia for their Copa Sudamericana final first leg with Atletico Nacional crashed over Cerro Gordo, La Union.

The Brazilian Football federation has requested that Chapecoense fulfil their fixtures in the Campeonato Brasileiro "to have a big party that you deserve, that Chapeco deserves".

Club president Ivan Tozzo has raised concerns about fielding a team, although other Brazilian clubs have reportedly offered to loan players to Chapecoense for their last game of the season, against Atletico Mineiro.

Two-time World Player of the Year Ronaldinho is determined to help in any way, even if it is returning to the Brasileiro for the first time since leaving Fluminense last year.

"Everyone is still affected by the accident," his brother and agent Roberto Assis is quoted as saying by Globo.

"It's a very difficult time, it's all happened now. But as far as we are concerned, we will help.

"I do not know if it would be in a game or some other way. Moving forward, if there is a contact, we can talk.

"I can only say that we are here and we want to help.

"I think that remembering the name of Ronaldinho, he is someone that everyone likes and he is without a club.

"He fits into the profile, he can be the right guy. But the time now is to help families, and it would not be cool to set expectations for now. As Brazilians, we feel involved. We are together."