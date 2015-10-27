Ronaldinho: Neymar is my Barcelona heir

Former Barcelona star Ronaldinho has described Neymar as the heir to his position at Camp Nou.

Signed from Santos in 2013, Neymar has established his place as one of Barca's most indispensable attacking talents, having won the treble last season after forming a formidable attacking partnership with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Former World Player of the Year Ronaldinho, who won the Champions League and two Liga titles in a glittering spell in Catalonia, is confident Neymar will forge a memorable career with the reigning Spanish champions.

"Yes, he's a great player and he's certainly going to make history," he told Marca when asked if he considered the 23-year-old his heir. "Neymar will repeat what other Brazilians have done before him."

Ronaldinho, 35, left Fluminense last month after telling the club he felt incapable of sustaining his form and fitness, prompting rumours of retirement.

However, the former Paris Saint-Germain forward says he will return to playing in 2016 after taking a much-needed break from the game.

"Next year I'll get back to playing, but I don't know where. Now, I'm only thinking about resting and enjoying my holiday. I really need it," he added.