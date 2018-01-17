Ronaldinho retires – a World Cup and Ballon d'Or among Brazil great's prizes

Brazil great Ronaldinho will retire from professional football in 2018 after an illustrious career during which he won the biggest prizes.

Ronaldinho, 37, last played competitively with Fluminense in 2015 and his retirement comes as no surprise.

The 97-time Brazil international is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all-time after an incredible career at the top level.

We look at the prizes Ronaldinho claimed during his career, having featured for clubs including Barcelona, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

2 – LaLiga

2 – Supercopa de Espana

1 – World Cup

1 – Copa America

1 – Confederations Cup

1 – Champions League

1 – Serie A

1 – Copa Libertadores

2 – FIFA World Player of the Year

1 – Ballon d'Or

1 – South American Footballer of the Year

1 – 1999 Confederations Cup Golden Ball

Brazilian Football Museum Hall of Fame

AC Milan Hall of Fame