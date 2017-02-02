Ronaldinho: We never doubted we’d beat Arsenal in 2006

The Gunners saw goalkeeper Jens Lehmann dismissed inside the opening 20 minutes but still led at half-time thanks to Sol Campbell’s glancing header.

We never doubted we would win. Even when we were losing, we knew they were one man down and that it would cost them

Goals in the final quarter of an hour from man-of-the-match Samuel Eto’o and right-back Juliano Belletti secured only a second European Cup success for the Blaugrana – a victory that Ronaldinho insists was never in doubt for him and his team-mates.

Speaking exclusively in the March 2017 issue of FourFourTwo – having invited us round to his Rio de Janeiro apartment – he says: “We never doubted we would win. Even when we were losing, we knew they were one man down and that it would cost them. We just figured that we didn’t need to rush, we just had to play our football. It could have been more than 2-1 – we kept it at that score so that Belletti could say he scored the decider! That was his only goal for Barcelona.”

Victory in Paris sealed a league and cup double for the Camp Nou club, who won 15 and lost just six of their 38 La Liga games to finish 12 points above Real Madrid.

We just couldn’t stop winning that season, it was addictive. Everyone was in a great moment at the same time, it was just so easy. In that campaign we were driven. We could beat anyone

“We just couldn’t stop winning that season, it was addictive,” says Ronaldinho. “Each year after I arrived, we brought new good players. As Barcelona got stronger financially, the team flowed better. Everyone was in a great moment at the same time, it was just so easy.

“Deco only gave me good passes, Samuel Eto’o knew what he had to do every time. No one ever wanted difficult solutions. In that campaign we were driven. We thought we could beat anyone.”

