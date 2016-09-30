Ronaldo back for 'stronger' Portugal

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his Portugal return after being named in their squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Ronaldo has made his comeback from a knee injury at club level, and was included by Fernando Santos for meetings with Andorra and the Faroe Islands.

Without their captain, the European champions beat Gibraltar, but lost their opening qualifier against Switzerland.

"It is stronger because it has Cristiano Ronaldo," Santos said.

"It's stronger, mainly because the other players have more minutes, more work, more training.

"That was one of the problems in the first qualifier with Switzerland."

Sporting CP attacker Gelson Martins, reportedly a transfer target for Real Madrid and Manchester United, could win his first cap.

Portugal host Andorra in Aveiro on October 7 before a trip to the Faroe Islands three days later.

Portugal squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Marafona (SC Braga), Rui Patricio (Sporting CP).

Defenders: Bruno Alves (Cagliari), Antunes (Dynamo Kiev), Joao Cancelo (Valencia), Jose Fonte (Southampton), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund), Pepe (Real Madrid), Cedric Soares (Southampton).

Midfielders: William Carvalho (Sporting CP), Andre Gomes (Barcelona), Joao Mario (Inter), Joao Moutinho (Monaco), Danilo Pereira (Porto), Renato Sanches (Bayern Munich), Adrien Silva (Sporting CP).

Attackers: Eder (Lille), Gelson Martins (Sporting CP), Nani (Valencia), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Andre Silva (Porto), Bernardo Silva (Monaco), Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas).