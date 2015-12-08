Ronaldo breaks Champions League record

Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo broke his own record for the number of goals scored in a Champions League group stage by netting his 10th in the game with Malmo on Tuesday.

The Portugal captain started the evening on seven, but a hat-trick against the Swedes saw him surpass his total from the 2013-14 season in which he scored nine times - a figure matched by then Shakhtar Donetsk forward Luiz Adriano last term.

The record-breaking goal came in the 50th minute as Ronaldo collected the ball inside the box and hit home on the turn with a low shot that squeezed under the right arm of Malmo goalkeeper Johan Wiland.

He promptly wasted little time in grabbing an 11th as Rafael Benitez's men ran riot.

Ronaldo's efforts at the Santiago Bernabeu also saw him become the fourth Real Madrid player in history to score four times in a Champions League/European Cup game, following in the footsteps of Alfredo Di Stefano, Hugo Sanchez and Ferenc Puskas.

It is also the fifth successive year in which the former Manchester United man has reached double figures in the Champions League.