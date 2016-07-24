Ronaldo deserves to win Ballon d'Or - Vazquez

There is no doubt Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to win the Ballon d'Or ahead of Lionel Messi and Co., according to Real Madrid team-mate Lucas Vazquez.

Ronaldo is coming off a successful season for both club and country, helping European giants Madrid to Champions League glory and guiding Portugal to their first major title at Euro 2016.

And Vazquez is confident the 31-year-old will claim a fourth Ballon d'Or, having finished second to Barcelona rival Messi in 2015.

"Right now I don't think there's any doubt. Cristiano Ronaldo deserves it more than anyone else and I hope he wins it again," said Vazquez.

"Playing alongside him makes everything easier. You often send him a bad pass but he'll score anyway. It's incredible what he's doing."

In 2015-16, Ronaldo scored 35 goals in 36 LaLiga appearances for Madrid, who finished runners-up behind Barca.

Ronaldo netted 16 more in the Champions League, which Madrid won after outlasting city rivals Atletico in Milan.

The Portugal captain – his nation's most-capped player – also scored three times at Euro 2016 to collect the Silver Boot as the country made history in France.