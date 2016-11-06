Ronaldo endures a match to forget against Leganes

Real Madrid cruised to an easy 3-0 victory over Leganes on Sunday, but it was not Cristiano Ronaldo's finest outing.

The favourite to win this season's Ballon d'Or played the full 90 minutes but only managed three attempts on goal, with none of them hitting the target.

It was the first time Ronaldo failed to register a shot on target in a match since Madrid's 2-1 win at Granada back in February.

In a frustrating appearance, Ronaldo was caught offside on two occasions and booked in the first half.

Ronaldo has failed to find the net in four of his last five games, although the match he did score in saw him hit a hat-trick away to Alaves.