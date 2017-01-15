Ronaldo equals LaLiga penalty record as Real Madrid lose
Real Madrid's defeat to Sevilla did produce one positive statistic, with Cristiano Ronaldo equalling a LaLiga record.
Cristiano Ronaldo has tied a LaLiga record for the most penalties scored in the competition's history.
The Real Madrid forward levelled the mark of 56 spot-kicks scored by Hugo Sanchez during Sunday's loss to Sevilla at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.
Ronaldo netted his record-equalling goal from the spot in the 67th minute despite Vitolo attempting to put him off by scuffing the penalty spot, the Portugal international calmly finding the bottom-left corner.
Goalkeeper Sergio Rico had conceded the penalty for a foul on Dani Carvajal, but Ronaldo's effort from 12 yards was not enough for Madrid to win as a late Sevilla comeback sent them to a stunning 2-1 defeat.
56 - Cristiano Ronaldo has equaled Hugo Sanchez as the player with most penalties scored in La Liga history. Punisher. January 15, 2017
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.