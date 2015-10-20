Ronaldo guarantees Madrid goals, says Benitez

Real Madrid coach Rafael Benitez says Cristiano Ronaldo guarantees goals, amid suggestions his side are struggling to click in the final third.

Madrid take on Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday off the back of a 3-0 victory against Levante in La Liga where they were without the likes of Karim Benzema and James Rodriguez.

Prior to the weekend, which saw Ronaldo become the club's all-time leading goalscorer, Benitez's men had scored only six goals in five games amid a functional start to his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"We have a guarantee of goals with Cristiano and as a team we know what we need to do on the pitch," the Spaniard explained.

"Despite the injuries our team has some spectacular statistics. Our team is a team that attacks. Our idea is to score goals and to win the match."

Gareth Bale was withdrawn in the second half of Saturday's win after a recurrence of his calf problem while Luka Modric is also a doubt for Wednesday's clash in Paris.

"We left [Bale] out of Levante, I have the feeling that he is tired, he says he has a small injury but wants to play," Benitez added.

"I decided with my coaching staff to replace him and then we found that he had an injury, but things went well.

"Losing a player of his quality is important but in the second half the team played well and ended up winning.

"[Modric] has trained these past few days and if he is here it is because we think he is fit, we will train later and then take a better decision."