Ronaldo 'had a vision' he would score San Siro winner
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reckons he foresaw himself scoring the winner in the Champions League final against Atletico Madrid.
Cristiano Ronaldo claimed he had a vision he would score the winning goal in the Champions League final after doing precisely that in Real Madrid's shoot-out victory over Atletico Madrid on Saturday.
Ronaldo - having suffered a thigh injury in training this week - looked short of match fitness for much of an enthralling contest at San Siro that was sent to extra-time after Yannick Carrasco cancelled out Sergio Ramos' opener.
Carrasco's goal handed a reprieve to Antoine Griezmann following the France forward's penalty miss in normal time.
But it was Ronaldo who made the difference in the shoot-out, converting the decisive spot-kick after Juanfran had failed from 12 yards.
The Portugal star celebrated in typically exuberant fashion and told AS: "I feel joy. We share this Champions League with the fans. I haven't seen my family but obviously this is for them, for the players, for everyone. Many thanks to the fans.
"I had a vision, I saw I'd score the winning goal. I asked Zizou to let me take the fifth penalty because I knew I was going to score the winning goal.
"[Head coach Zinedine] Zidane has done a phenomenal job. He deserves it, he's humble and I'm happy for him."
Asked about the prospect of reclaiming the Ballon d'Or from Barcelona's Lionel Messi, Ronaldo said: "Winning the Champions League was first and to be the top scorer.
"It's the seventh year I've scored more than 50 goals, for the first time in history."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.