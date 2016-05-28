Ronaldo 'had a vision' he would score San Siro winner

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed he had a vision he would score the winning goal in the Champions League final after doing precisely that in Real Madrid's shoot-out victory over Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Ronaldo - having suffered a thigh injury in training this week - looked short of match fitness for much of an enthralling contest at San Siro that was sent to extra-time after Yannick Carrasco cancelled out Sergio Ramos' opener.

Carrasco's goal handed a reprieve to Antoine Griezmann following the France forward's penalty miss in normal time.

But it was Ronaldo who made the difference in the shoot-out, converting the decisive spot-kick after Juanfran had failed from 12 yards.

The Portugal star celebrated in typically exuberant fashion and told AS: "I feel joy. We share this Champions League with the fans. I haven't seen my family but obviously this is for them, for the players, for everyone. Many thanks to the fans.

"I had a vision, I saw I'd score the winning goal. I asked Zizou to let me take the fifth penalty because I knew I was going to score the winning goal.

"[Head coach Zinedine] Zidane has done a phenomenal job. He deserves it, he's humble and I'm happy for him."

Asked about the prospect of reclaiming the Ballon d'Or from Barcelona's Lionel Messi, Ronaldo said: "Winning the Champions League was first and to be the top scorer.

"It's the seventh year I've scored more than 50 goals, for the first time in history."