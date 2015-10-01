Ronaldo hints at future away from Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo is determined to win silverware with Real Madrid this season but says he cannot guarantee his long-term future at the club.

The Portugal star drew level with Raul's long-standing club record of 323 goals with his double against Malmo on Wednesday - his 500th and 501st strikes in his professional career.

Ronaldo was linked with a potential departure from the Santiago Bernabeu during the transfer window, with speculation of world-record bids from former club Manchester United and French champions Paris Saint-Germain rife.

And though the 30-year-old says he is eager to add to his trophy collection in the Spanish capital, he refused to rule out a departure.

"My future is at Madrid. I'm fine here. I want to win things here and I feel good," Ronaldo said after the 2-0 win in Sweden.

"But as I've said millions of times before, nobody knows the future. We'll see what happens.

"I have a good relationship with everyone, the president, the coaches, the kit managers... my relationships are good because I'm a professional.

"Nobody knows what will happen next year. I want to win things in Madrid because I think this club has the potential to win things, but in the future I don't know."

Ronaldo opted to break his long silence with the media on Wednesday but became irritated as one reporter persisted in asking for his views on Gerard Pique's inflammatory comments earlier this year.

Pique had publicly thanked singer Kevin Roldan as Barcelona celebrated the treble following the supporter outcry when pictures of Ronaldo's birthday celebrations emerged the day after a 4-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in February.

"It's my decision. I speak when I want and the club doesn't pressure me. When you don't speak it's because something isn't right," Ronaldo said of his media blackout.

"Do you know why I don't talk? Are you clever? To do this work you have to be clever.

"I don't speak more often because the questions aren't good. He's talking to me about things that happened five months ago.

"Today you don't ask me for the good things about the team. Why do I want to get involved in what Pique said? Why does it matter?"