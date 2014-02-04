Ronaldo hints he may finish career in France

The Portugal international is often linked with moves but signed a contract in September last year to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2018.



Big-spending duo Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco would be the most likely destinations for Ronaldo should he decide to move to France.



But the 28-year-old Ballon d'Or winner said he was happy at Real.



"Maybe one day I will live in France or play there or perhaps not," Ronaldo told Telefoot.



"The only thing I am certain of is that I am determined to learn French.



"I am under contract at Real Madrid until I am 33 and I hope I can stay here, where I am very happy."



Ronaldo claimed the 2013 Ballon d'Or ahead of Barcelona star Lionel Messi and Bayern Munich attacker Franck Ribery.



He said the beaten duo deserved the prestigious award just as much as him, but was pleased he got the nod.



"I just hope that I can avoid any kind of injury; it's important to always be in form. Scoring more than 69 goals (in a year) will be difficult but I am prepared to have a go and try to do it," Ronaldo said.



"I am working hard to achieve it, we'll see but I think it can be done.



"Both (Ribery) and Messi deserved to win because they have achieved so much – many trophies and they've scored lots of goals but it was my turn.



"They voted for me to win and like them, I had a great year in 2013."