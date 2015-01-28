Ronaldo hit with two-match suspension

FIFA Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo lashed out at the defender in the closing stages after appearing to become frustrated by the close attention of the Brazilian.

La Liga leaders Real subsequently had to play out the remainder of the game with 10 men, but still managed to clinch a 2-1 win thanks to a late Gareth Bale penalty.

Ronaldo apologised for his indiscretion on Twitter In the aftermath of the game, while Edimar called for the Portugal international to be handed a "normal" suspension.

The two-match sanction means Ronaldo will miss matches with Real Sociedad and Sevilla, but he returns in time for the derby clash with Atletico Madrid at the Vicente Calderon on February 7.