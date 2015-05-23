Ronaldo hopes Ancelotti will stay

As future continues to mount surrounding Carlo Ancelotti's future at Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his desire for the Italian to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti's failure to deliver either La Liga or UEFA Champions League glory this season has led some to suggest he will depart the club, despite guiding Real to a 10th European crown last season.

Ronaldo scored his eighth La Liga hat-trick of 2014-15 in Saturday's 7-3 demolition of Getafe as Real concluded their campaign in style, and afterwards took to Twitter to show his affection for Ancelotti.

"Great coach and amazing person," Ronaldo posted, along with a picture of himself and Ancelotti.

"Hope we work together next season."