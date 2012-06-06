Ronaldo hoping for long-term Madrid stay

The Portugal star secured a world record £80-million move to the Bernabeu in 2009 and has netted an astonishing 146 goals in 144 appearances during his three years in Spain.

His goals helped Los Blancos to their first Primera Liga title in four years last term and is keen to repay the faith that has been shown in him.

Ronaldo stated that he has no plans to leave Real and would be happy to sign a new long-term contract with the club to prove his worth.

"All that I have achieved I have done so with my sweat and talent, but overall with a lot of work. Nothing has fallen out of the sky," he told Marca.

"At times I think about how I am still the most expensive signing in the history of football and I always try to justify on the pitch the huge gamble the club took on me.

"About the renovation of my contract, if it was up to me then I would stay at Real Madrid for the rest of my career, but it doesn't all depend on me.

"I am not just saying this, I am sincere, I want to finish my career here. I would sign for 10 years today if I could, but this is something that also depends on other people."

The 27-year-old is delighted that compatriot Jose Mourinho has renewed his contract until 2016 with Real and is hoping the former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss fulfills his agreement with the club.

He added: "I am happy Mourinho is staying. A club like Real Madrid has to have a top coach like Mourinho.

"The manager has to stay here, it seems clear to me that Real Madrid without Mourinho would win less titles than with him on the bench."