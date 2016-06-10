Ronaldo: I think I'm the best player for 20 years

Cristiano Ronaldo thinks he is the best player of the last 20 years as he prepares to captain Portugal at Euro 2016.

The Real Madrid attacker has scored at least 50 club goals in all competitions for the last six seasons and has won the Champions League on three occasions, twice for his current club and once with Manchester United.



Ronaldo - Portugal's record goalscorer - often has his achievements compared with Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, but says he has to believe in himself and feel like he is the game's best of the modern era.

Speaking to Italian magazine Undici, he said: "Where would I rate myself amongst the top players of the last 20 years? Thinking positively, then I believe with what I have achieved, I'm the best of the lot.

"The best athletes always influence their sport, so I think I have had an important impact.

"I can't say how much, but if you can run faster, jump higher than the rest, be consistently strong and agile, then you can make your talent as effective as it can be.

"I've worked hard to get to the highest level and I'll continue doing it to stay where I am. I maintain the same attitude and dedication in every single training session and in every match.

"I look after myself so I can keep making history in football well into the future."

Portugal are not rated among the favourites to win the Euros, but Ronaldo spoke of his pride at representing his nation on the big stage.

The 31-year-old added: "I feel like I'm a citizen of the world, but also a Portuguese man who loves where he comes from and is proud to represent my country at the highest level.

"After Euro 2004 I have felt responsible for being part of this great generation. I know a lot of boys and girls look up to me today as an inspiration."