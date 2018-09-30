Ronaldo important but it's a team sport - Bentancur

Cristiano Ronaldo is important for Juventus but the Serie A leaders can cope without him when he serves a Champions League suspension, says Rodrigo Bentancur.

Ronaldo inspired Juve to a 3-1 league defeat of Napoli on Saturday with a hand in all three goals against the side managed by his former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti.

But the Portugal superstar will not be available to face Young Boys on Tuesday as he is serving a one-match ban following his dismissal against Valencia earlier this month.

Ronaldo was dismissed for an off-the-ball incident involving Jeison Murillo at Mestalla, but UEFA opted not to extend his ban so he is available for Group H clashes with former club Manchester United.

And Bentancur feels Juve will be able to manage without their talisman, with Massimiliano Allegri's other attacking options including Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala.

"We want to win against Young Boys so that we can put one foot in the next round of the Champions League," Bentancur said in quotes published on Juve's website. "But we know that it will be tough because all the teams that play against us give their best.

"There will be no Cristiano and we know how important he is for us, but this is a team sport, there are 11 of us out there, whoever will be on the field will give their maximum."

Bentancur has made five Serie A appearances this season after impressing for Uruguay at the World Cup, with the 21-year-old happy with his involvement so far this season.

"It was incredible to play in the World Cup this summer, I never thought I could play in one so young," Bentancur added. "We did everything we could, but we faced a great team like France and I'm happy to have had a great experience.

"I'm satisfied with how I'm getting on at Juve. I didn't play a lot at the beginning, but in the last few matches I've been more involved, including against Napoli.

"I have to try to earn as much time on the field as possible and help the team. Allegri tells me to express myself and to play closer to the opponent's area, also to score my first goal for Juventus.

"Mine hasn't been a long career and I haven't scored much, but sooner or later the goal will come. My objectives for the season are to improve, play as much as possible and perhaps win a starting spot and continue growing."