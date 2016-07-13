Ronaldo joint-fourth highest-earning celebrity of the past 12 months

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the joint-fourth highest-earning celebrity of the past 12 months by Forbes Magazine.

According to Forbes, Ronaldo earned $88million (£66m) in the last year, the same amount as US television host Dr Phil McGraw and $6.5m (£4.9m) more than Barcelona rival Lionel Messi, who was eighth on the list.

In addition to his Real Madrid salary and bonuses, which Forbes reports amounts to $50m (£38m), Ronaldo also has lucrative sponsorship deals with Nike, Tag Heuer, Sacoor Brothers suits and Monster headphones.

The 31-year-old, who has won three Ballons D'Or, captained Portugal to European Championship glory at the weekend, despite leaving the 1-0 final defeat of hosts France after 25 minutes with a knee injury.

New Manchester United man Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Barcelona striker Neymar came in joint 72nd after earning $37.5m (£28m) in the period June 2015 to June 2016 with Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale 77th on $36m (£27m).

American pop star Taylor Swift headed the list with $170m (£128m).