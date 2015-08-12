Ronaldo, Messi and Suarez nominated for UEFA award

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona team-mates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have been named on a three-man shortlist for the UEFA Best Player in Europe Award.

Messi and Suarez helped Barca to the treble last term, while 2014 winner Ronaldo was once again prolific in a disappointing Real campaign during which they won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Ronaldo scored 61 goals in all competitions to move above Alfredo Di Stefano into second in the list of all-time goalscorers for the Liga giants.

Argentina captain Messi has also won the award before, while Suarez's nomination serves as reward for a fine debut campaign at Barca in which the Uruguay striker scored 25 goals - including one in the Champions League final win over Juventus.

Five members of that beaten Juve side - Gianluigi Buffon, Andrea Pirlo, Arturo Vidal, Carlos Tevez and Paul Pogba - missed out on the top three, but were all in the top 10 alongside Neymar and Chelsea's Eden Hazard.

A jury made up of journalists from 54 member associations will vote for the outright winner at the Champions League group stage draw in Monaco on August 27.

Alongside Messi and Ronaldo, Barca's Andres Iniesta and Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery have previously won the award.