Ronaldo named in Euro 2016 team of the tournament, Bale misses out

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of four Portugal players to have been named in the official Euro 2016 team of the tournament, but Real Madrid team-mate Gareth Bale has missed out.

Portugal captain Ronaldo scored three goals and supplied three assists to help Fernando Santos' side claim their country's first major international trophy.

The Madrid star was replaced by Ricardo Quaresma in the 25th minute of Sunday's 1-0 extra-time victory over hosts France, but his prior contribution had been enough to warrant a spot in the 11 players picked by a panel of experts.

The team of the tournament as picked by a panel of technical experts July 11, 2016

Ronaldo is joined by fellow winners Rui Patricio, Pepe and Raphael Guerreiro, but Renato Sanches, named Young Player of the Tournament, is not included.

However, Ronaldo's Madrid team-mate Bale has been overlooked despite scoring three goals and providing one assist in Wales' march to an unprecedented semi-final, though Joe Allen and Aaron Ramsey make the cut.

Antoine Griezmann, named Player of the Tournament, scored six goals and laid on a further two and is joined in the XI by Dimitri Payet.

Germany are the only other nation to be represented, with Joshua Kimmich, Jerome Boateng and Toni Kroos making the grade.

The team was selected by a 13-strong panel including former Manchester United managers Alex Ferguson and David Moyes, Savo Milosevic, Gareth Southgate and Thomas Schaaf.

The team in full (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio; Joshua Kimmich, Jerome Boateng, Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro; Toni Kroos, Joe Allen; Antoine Griezmann, Aaron Ramsey, Dimitri Payet; Cristiano Ronaldo.