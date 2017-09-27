Ronaldo noncommittal about possible new Madrid deal
Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo was noncommittal about a possible contract extension, although he has a deal until 2021.
Cristiano Ronaldo insisted he was happy at Real Madrid, but the star forward was noncommittal about a possible contract extension.
Ronaldo scored a brace on his 400th Madrid appearance to guide the LaLiga giants to a 3-1 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.
The Portugal star is contracted until mid-2021, but seemingly may consider a renewal.
However, Ronaldo said any questions about his contract should be directed to Madrid president Florentino Perez, although the former Manchester United star said he was happy in the Spanish capital.
"If I will renew? It's a good question," he told Atresmedia.
"I am glad. Things happen naturally, but it is a question that the president can answer best.
"I'm happy, I do what I like and I'm happy."
Ronaldo joined Madrid from United in 2009 and has won three Champions League crowns and two LaLiga titles among numerous individual honours.
