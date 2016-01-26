Ronaldo not leaving Madrid - Perez

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez insists Cristiano Ronaldo will not be leaving the Santiago Bernabeu with the club facing a two-window ban on registering new players.

Ronaldo has established himself as the leading star in Madrid since his arrival from Manchester United in 2009, recently surpassing Raul's club record of 323 goals by scoring 27 times in as many appearances this season.

The Portuguese has been persistently linked with a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, with pictures of him whispering to Laurent Blanc after the two teams' Champions League meeting earlier this season reigniting such rumours, while a return to United has also been touted.

The Madrid president is unsurprised the wealthy French side covet Ronaldo, but says there is no chance the 30-year-old will leave.

"I am not surprised [by PSG's interest]. Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in the world and he is the leader of Real Madrid," Perez told France Football.

"It's normal that other clubs dream of having him. He is [Alfredo] Di Stefano's heir and he is very happy here, so he is not going to leave Real Madrid.

"He is the best player in the world and he has to keep playing for the best team in the world."

Perez is so confident Ronaldo will remain at Madrid, he added they have no plans to bring in any new additions despite receiving a two-window ban on registering new players from FIFA for breaching rules relating to the transferring of players under the age of 18 on January 14.

"The FIFA sanction is hurtful. It is a very serious matter to smear Real Madrid's reputation in this way," he added.

"We are convinced that it is all a mistake; it is ridiculous to think that Real Madrid will be punished for a matter concerning the protection of minors when the children have always been a priority for us.

"We are not going to be making any signings in the January window but that doesn't have anything to do with the ban, it is because we have the best players and the best coach."