Ronaldo only truly happy when he scores - Sanchez

Former Real Madrid attacker Hugo Sanchez believes winning games is not enough for Cristiano Ronaldo to be truly happy as he is only really pleased with a victory if he also scores himself.

Ronaldo has been struggling to find his best form this campaign, scoring just twice in six LaLiga appearances, and he cut a frustrated figure in Madrid's 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao last weekend.

Sanchez thinks Ronaldo's hunger for goals is the main reason behind his behaviour, although he still backs the Portugal captain to win the Ballon d'Or following a superb 2016.

"Cristiano has the same hunger I had when I still played. He is satisfied when Real Madrid win, but he is only truly happy when Madrid win and he scores," Sanchez was quoted as saying by AS.

"Defenders are getting to know him and how he plays. They are marking him more closely than ever before.

"I don't know if that is the reason why he is now prowling in the area more often. But he is not a striker who feels as much at home in the area as he does when he starts from the left. It is complicated to play with your back towards goal. He does not have the characteristics of a real number nine.

"But he remains an extraordinary goalscorer. I would say it is clear he deserves the Ballon d'Or. He has had a spectacular year."