Ronaldo overtakes Messi in Champions League goalscoring race

Cristiano Ronaldo has moved one ahead of Lionel Messi in the race to score 100 goals in the Champions League for the same club side.

The Portugal star netted twice in Real Madrid's 6-0 thrashing of APOEL on Tuesday to move onto 98 in the famous white shirt.

He is one above Messi in this particular scoring stat, with the Barcelona man sitting on 97 ahead of his side's clash with Juventus on Wednesday.

Ronaldo also broke his own record for Champions League goals in a calendar year, moving onto 18 for 2017 with his double in Cyprus to surpass his previous best of 15 two years ago.