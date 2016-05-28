Ronaldo prolific, Neymar inventive and Gabi tenacious: The best Champions League player stats

Real Madrid face Atletico Madrid in Milan on Saturday for their second Champions League final showdown in the last three seasons.

An entertaining tournament has seen Zinedine Zidane's men defeat Roma, Wolfsburg and Manchester City in the knockout stages, while their city rivals negotiated their way past PSV, Barcelona and Bayern Munich to reach the showpiece.

Ahead of the final, we look at the best statistical performers from the 2015-16 competition so far with the help of data provided by Opta.



GOALS AND ASSISTS: RAMPANT RONALDO

Cristiano Ronaldo was far and away the most productive player in the tournament and will hope to improve on his 16 goals and four assists in Milan.

20 (16 goals + 4 assists) – Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

11 (8+3) – Luis Suarez (Barcelona)

10 (9+1) – Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

10 (8+2) – Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

8 (7+1) – Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

8 (6+2) – Artem Dzyuba (Zenit)

8 (5+3) – Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris Saint-Germain)

8 (4+4) – Hulk (Zenit)

8 (3+5) – Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)



SHOT CONVERSION RATE: DEADLY DZYUBA

Of the 20 players to attempt the most shots in this season's Champions League, Zenit's Artem Dzyuba pips Luis Suarez as the best finisher. Only nine of the 20 converted at least 20 per cent of their shots into goals.

33.3 per cent – Artem Dzyuba (Zenit)

32 per cent – Luis Suarez (Barcelona)

27.78 per cent – Chicharito (Bayer Leverkusen)

26.92 per cent – Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

26.67 per cent – Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

25.4 per cent – Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

22.5 per cent – Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

22.22 per cent – Hulk (Zenit)

21.43 per cent – Lionel Messi (Barcelona)



BIG CHANCES MISSED: RONALDO IN DOUBLE FIGURES

While he has comfortably scored the most goals in the European campaign, Cristiano Ronaldo also tops an unwanted list, having missed more of what Opta define as 'big chances' that have come his way than anyone else.

10 – Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

9 – Zlatan Ibrahimovic (PSG)

6 – Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

6 – Chicharito (Bayer Leverkusen)

6 – Artem Dzyuba (Zenit)

6 – Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

6 – Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

6 – Neymar (Barcelona)

6 – Luis Suarez (Barcelona)



SAVE PERCENTAGE: NAVAS AND OBLAK IMPRESS

Keylor Navas and Jan Oblak have played key roles in helping the two Madrid clubs to Milan – they have the highest save percentage of the goalkeepers to have made at least 15 stops.

92 per cent – Keylor Navas (Real Madrid)

84.09 per cent – Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

83.78 per cent – Kevin Trapp (PSG)

82.5 per cent - Jeroen Zoet (PSV)

80 per cent – Yuri Jodygin (Zenit)

78.38 per cent – Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)



CHANCES CREATED: NO MATCHING NEYMAR

Barcelona may have exited the competition to Atletico at the quarter-final stage, but Neymar created 34 chances, which is still enough to have him on top in the creative category. Mathieu Valbuena (29) impressively sits joint third despite only playing in five matches with Lyon.

34 – Neymar (Barcelona)

30 – Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

29 – Koke (Atletico Madrid)

29 – Philipp Lahm (Bayern Munich)

29 – Mathieu Valbuena (Lyon)

25 – Douglas Costa (Bayern Munich)

23 – Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

23 – Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich)



SUCCESSFUL PASSES: MOTTA MAKES HIS MARK

Thiago Motta of PSG has made more successful passes than anyone else in this season's Champions League, but Toni Kroos will expect to overtake him in the final in a list that is otherwise dominated by Bayern Munich players.

906 – Thiago Motta (PSG)

870 – Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

869 – Philipp Lahm (Bayern Munich)

776 – David Alaba (Bayern Munich)

750 – Arturo Vidal (Bayern Munich)

668 - Xabi Alonso (Bayern Munich)

660 – Gabi (Atletico Madrid)

659 – Luka Modric (Real Madrid)



DRIBBLES COMPLETED: NEYMAR THE STAR

Neymar toped another key list by completing more dribbles than any other player, with Alexis Sanchez just behind.

46 – Neymar (Barcelona)

44 – Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)

43 – Douglas Costa (Bayern Munich)

35 – Yacine Brahimi (Porto)

34 – Hulk (Zenit)

34 – Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

30 – Yaya Toure (Manchester City)

30 – Angel Di Maria (PSG)



TACKLES WON: GABI GOING STRONG

Atletico captain Gabi has made won the most tackles in the competition, while Diego Godin and Casemiro are other finalists to feature near the top.

27 – Gabi (Atletico Madrid)

24 – Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City)

24 – Mario Fernandes (CSKA Moscow)

23 – Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid)

23 – Christian Trasch (Wolfsburg)

23 – Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

22 – Casemiro (Real Madrid)

22 – Jeffrey Bruma (PSV)

22 – Fernandinho (Manchester City)