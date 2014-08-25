Ronaldo to receive special training

The Italian confirmed Ronaldo would be available for Monday's curtain-raiser against Cordoba, but that he would require further attention to return to full fitness following muscle problems.

And Ancelotti believes the gap between Monday's match and the next La Liga fixture against Real Sociedad on Sunday would give the club time to assist the Portuguese in his recovery.

"There might well be a few minor aches and pains," he said. "Last season he had tendinitis and during the pre-season he was not at his best.

"He needed individual training work to sort it out.

"We will have to make full use of next week to do training and specific work to improve his condition"

Ronaldo scored both goals as Real beat Sevilla 2-0 to win the UEFA Super Cup in Cardiff earlier this month.