Ronaldo relaxed despite goalscoring woes, says Zidane

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has no concerns over Cristiano Ronaldo's form despite the forward failing to score for a second straight match on Saturday.

The champions bounced back from their shock midweek loss to Real Betis by seeing off Deportivo Alaves 2-1, courtesy of Dani Ceballos' double.

Madrid's victory would have been more comfortable had Ronaldo not hit the post twice in his second LaLiga outing of the season, with the 32-year-old having now mustered 18 shots without finding the net in the top flight in 2017-18.

The Portugal star also cut a frustrated figure in the 1-0 defeat to Betis but Zidane insists there is little cause for panic.

18 - Cristiano Ronaldo has attempted 18 shots in La Liga, the most for a player without scoring this season. Obsession September 23, 2017

"When you do not score, you are frustrated. But Ronaldo is calm," he said at his post-match news conference.

"He wants to score and he had the chances to do so. In the end, we always know he will make a difference eventually."

Alaves looked set to extend Madrid's patchy start to the season when captain Manu Garcia equalised before the break, but Ceballos quickly responded with his second to help secure just a third win in six league matches.

Zidane hailed Ceballos' attitude and promised further first-team chances for the 21-year-old midfielder.

"I am very happy for the player, as he is ready to play and did very well today getting both goals," he said.

"I am happy for him because he is a boy who wants to learn and he will have more opportunities.

"More than just the goals, he has played a great game."