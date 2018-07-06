Ronaldo reports lead to Juventus share price surge
Juventus' share price surged amid reports Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo was close to joining the club.
Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to officially sign for Juventus, but his reported move led to the Serie A club's share price surging.
Ronaldo, 33, is reportedly set to make a €100million move from Real Madrid to the Italian champions.
The news has led to a surge for Juve's share price, which reached its highest point since mid-February.
It has risen dramatically since reports of a move for Ronaldo started earlier this week.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has spent the past nine seasons at Madrid, winning four Champions League titles and two LaLiga crowns.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.