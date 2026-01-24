‘Ronaldo is no longer the fast player he once was, but he’s still lethal in the box and that’s what he needs to maximise at the World Cup’ Maniche on how Cristiano Ronaldo can succeed this summer

Ronaldo's former Portugal team-mate believes the Al Nassr man still has a role to play this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with the Euro 2016 trophy after Portugal&#039;s win over France in the final in Paris.
Cristiano Ronaldo is eyeing a 12th major tournament this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

For more than two decades since he made his first international appearance as an 18-year-old, Cristiano Ronaldo has been scoring goals, setting records and producing era-defining moments for the Portuguese national side.

But as the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star approaches his 41st birthday and with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, questions are being asked about how Portugal boss Roberto Martinez should use him this summer.

Maniche on how Ronaldo should be used this summer

Maniche celebrates a goal for Portugal against Russia at Euro 2004.

Maniche played alongside for Portugal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another of Ronaldo’s former international team-mates Maniche believes the solution is not to move on from the 226-capped icon, but to adapt around him, believing Portugal would be a weaker side without their talisman.

“The quality of centre-backs at a World Cup is high, which may explain why he hasn’t been as decisive in major tournaments,” Maniche tells FourFourTwo. “But I’m convinced that when Cristiano doesn’t play, Portugal suffer.”

Former Porto and Atletico Madrid man Maniche adds that clarity is needed between the team and player.

He continues: “Cristiano and Portugal need to understand each other. He’s no longer the fast player he once was, he can’t do three things at a time any more, but he’s still lethal in the box, and that’s what he needs to maximise.

“The team needs to provide him with those opportunities, because he hasn’t forgotten how to score.

“Even if he wants to be more involved in the build-up, Cristiano must realise that he’s more dangerous in the penalty area – not only because of what he can create, but because of how he forces opponents to react to him.”

LISBON, PORTUGAL - OCTOBER 14: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates scoring his team&amp;amp;apos;s second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Portugal and Hungary at Estadio Jose Alvalade on October 14, 2025 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Diogo Cardoso - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Ronaldo has turned out 226 times for Portugal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Portugal will face Uzbekistan, Colombia plus a play-off winner in the World Cup’s Group K this summer, and Maniche concludes that Ronaldo’s presence will help.

“Cristiano being in the team is an advantage.”

