‘Ronaldo is no longer the fast player he once was, but he’s still lethal in the box and that’s what he needs to maximise at the World Cup’ Maniche on how Cristiano Ronaldo can succeed this summer
For more than two decades since he made his first international appearance as an 18-year-old, Cristiano Ronaldo has been scoring goals, setting records and producing era-defining moments for the Portuguese national side.
But as the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star approaches his 41st birthday and with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, questions are being asked about how Portugal boss Roberto Martinez should use him this summer.
Ronaldo scored just one goal in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and failed to score with any of his 23 shots at Euro 2024 - the most shots without a goal by any player since his compatriot Deco had 24 unsuccessful efforts at Euro 2004.
Maniche on how Ronaldo should be used this summer
Another of Ronaldo’s former international team-mates Maniche believes the solution is not to move on from the 226-capped icon, but to adapt around him, believing Portugal would be a weaker side without their talisman.
“The quality of centre-backs at a World Cup is high, which may explain why he hasn’t been as decisive in major tournaments,” Maniche tells FourFourTwo. “But I’m convinced that when Cristiano doesn’t play, Portugal suffer.”
Former Porto and Atletico Madrid man Maniche adds that clarity is needed between the team and player.
He continues: “Cristiano and Portugal need to understand each other. He’s no longer the fast player he once was, he can’t do three things at a time any more, but he’s still lethal in the box, and that’s what he needs to maximise.
“The team needs to provide him with those opportunities, because he hasn’t forgotten how to score.
“Even if he wants to be more involved in the build-up, Cristiano must realise that he’s more dangerous in the penalty area – not only because of what he can create, but because of how he forces opponents to react to him.”
Portugal will face Uzbekistan, Colombia plus a play-off winner in the World Cup’s Group K this summer, and Maniche concludes that Ronaldo’s presence will help.
“Cristiano being in the team is an advantage.”
