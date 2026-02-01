‘People wanted Ronaldo banned at the start of the World Cup – it was disrespectful to a player who’s put Portugal on the map. FIFA treated him fairly’ Maniche on Cristiano Ronaldo’s red card controversy

Cristiano Ronaldo received the first straight red card of his international career against Ireland

Cristiano Ronaldo’s quest to play in a sixth World Cup this summer took a dramatic twist at the climax of Portugal’s qualification campaign.

The 40-year-old received the first straight red of his international career when he swung an elbow at Ireland’s Dara O’Shea in their penultimate qualifier, meaning he had to sit out the 9-1 win over Armenia that booked his country’s place in this summer’s tournament.

The length of his suspension was then reviewed by a FIFA disciplinary committee, who decided that the match he served against Armenia was enough, with a further two-game ban suspended for a year.

Maniche on Ronaldo’s World Cup role

Maniche played alongside Ronaldo for Portugal (Image credit: Getty Images)

That means Ronaldo is free to play in north America later this year, but has added fuel to the debate over what the former Real Madrid and Manchester United man’s role should be.

“Right now, Portugal is quite polarised,” Ronaldo’s former international team-mate Maniche admits to FourFourTwo. “Forty per cent don’t want Ronaldo to start in the US – they prefer Goncalo Ramos as they think he fits better with the playing style that Roberto Martinez wants.

“I’m part of the 60 per cent who think Ronaldo should start, because defences respect Cristiano so much that they can put more than one player on him, and that can open up spaces for others. You can’t live off the past, but you mustn’t forget it either. He’s still a relevant player who makes a difference.”

When FIFA made their decision over the ban, they reportedly took into account the fact it was Ronaldo’s first red card in 226 Portugal appearances – he also holds the record for most caps, ahead of Kuwait’s Bader Al Mutawa on 202 and Messi on 196.

Ronaldo is now free to take part in Portugal’s opening World Cup match against the winner of the intercontinental play-off involving the Democratic Republic of the Congo, New Caledonia and Jamaica. Their other group games are against newcomers Uzbekistan, and then Colombia.

“Many people wanted him to receive a ban of two or three matches – I didn’t like that, it was disrespectful towards a player who’s put Portugal on the map,” Maniche continues.

“FIFA treated Cristiano fairly. The red card against Ireland was deserved, but he’d never been sent off with the national team – he’s never been a historically problematic player.

Ronaldo has turned out 226 times for Portugal (Image credit: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

“We also need to be honest, too – FIFA benefits from having a player like him involved from the start of the World Cup, just as with Messi or other major stars. They contribute to the spectacle.”

Ronaldo turns 41 in February and this summer will be his final opportunity to win the tournament himself and further his own case, although Maniche doesn’t see it in those terms.

“I don’t think Messi winning it in Qatar adds any extra pressure,” he says. “Cristiano wants to win the World Cup for his country, because Portugal have never won it before.”