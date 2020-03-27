Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo News and Features

See more

Latest about Cristiano Ronaldo

Wayne Rooney Nike Advert

Write The Future: How one of football's most iconic adverts ever was made

By Alex Jennings

Nike's 2010 film still shines a decade after its release. We take a behind-the-scenes peek at the making of a masterpiece.

Jadon Sancho and Odsonne Edouard

Football rumours from the media

By PA Staff

Manchester United vs Juventus

Manchester United’s 10 greatest European performances since 1990, ranked

Posted

Manchester United Manchester United's best games in the Champions League and Cup Winners' Cup

Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo

The 10 highest international football goalscorers of all time

Posted

Cristiano Ronaldo Who is the highest men's international goalscorer of all time? Cristiano Ronaldo has only one left to beat...

Cristiano Ronaldo

Quiz! Can you name the most successful players in these four competitions?

Posted

Football quiz Winning is a habit, certainly for these players - but can you guess who they are?

Football quiz

In the mag: Ronaldo's landmark record, Football League Top 50, Bruno Fernandes, Podolski and more

By Gregg Davies

FourFourTwo Get your hands on the May 2020 issue of FourFourTwo magazine – available in print or on iPad and iPhone – from Wednesday, April 1

FourFourTwo

Quiz! Can you name the 37 teams that Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a hat-trick against?

Posted

Football quiz Good things often come in threes for CR7 - but how many of his hat-trick victims can you name?

Football quiz
Benatia Ronaldo Juventus

'Not a normal person' - Benatia on former Juventus teammate Ronaldo

By Tom Seymour

Juventus Benatia recalls a time when both he and Ronaldo were unused substitutes at Juventus and what his teammate did at 11pm.

Juventus

Juventus players and manager agree to forego wages for four months

By FourFourTwo Staff

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo
Gary Neville

How Gary Neville riled Cristiano Ronaldo on purpose when he was Valencia manager

By Tom Seymour

Gary Neville Neville refused to have the grass cut at the Mestalla - which annoyed Ronaldo.

Gary Neville
123...789NextArchives