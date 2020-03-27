Cristiano Ronaldo News and Features
Write The Future: How one of football's most iconic adverts ever was made
By Alex Jennings
Nike's 2010 film still shines a decade after its release. We take a behind-the-scenes peek at the making of a masterpiece.
Manchester United’s 10 greatest European performances since 1990, ranked
Manchester United Manchester United's best games in the Champions League and Cup Winners' Cup
The 10 highest international football goalscorers of all time
Cristiano Ronaldo Who is the highest men's international goalscorer of all time? Cristiano Ronaldo has only one left to beat...
Quiz! Can you name the most successful players in these four competitions?
Football quiz Winning is a habit, certainly for these players - but can you guess who they are?
In the mag: Ronaldo's landmark record, Football League Top 50, Bruno Fernandes, Podolski and more
By Gregg Davies
FourFourTwo Get your hands on the May 2020 issue of FourFourTwo magazine – available in print or on iPad and iPhone – from Wednesday, April 1
Quiz! Can you name the 37 teams that Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a hat-trick against?
Football quiz Good things often come in threes for CR7 - but how many of his hat-trick victims can you name?
'Not a normal person' - Benatia on former Juventus teammate Ronaldo
By Tom Seymour
Juventus Benatia recalls a time when both he and Ronaldo were unused substitutes at Juventus and what his teammate did at 11pm.
Juventus players and manager agree to forego wages for four months
By FourFourTwo Staff
Cristiano Ronaldo
