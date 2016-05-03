Ronaldo returns for Madrid, but Benzema will miss Bernabeu clash

Cristiano Ronaldo has been given the green light to face Manchester City in the Champions League, but Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane will be without Karim Benzema and Casemiro at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Benzema was taken off at half-time in the goalless first leg of the sides' semi-final tie with a hamstring problem and also sat out the Liga win over Real Sociedad last weekend, while Casemiro is struggling with a hip problem.

But Ronaldo will return, after sitting out the first leg at the Etihad Stadium as part of a three-match absence.

"Benzema is not totally ready yet and we don't want to risk him," Zidane said at a news conference.

"Casemiro doesn't have an injury, it's an edema. And we don't want to risk him. We have enough players. There are players that can do almost the same work as Casemiro. Whoever plays there will do the same job.

"Cristiano is well, at a 100 per cent. He will play tomorrow. Cristiano is training well at a 100 per cent. We will see Wednesday, but he is 100 per cent.

"Cristiano has not recovered in two days, but in a week. He takes good care of himself."