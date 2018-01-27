Ronaldo 'still good looking' after facial injury

Cristiano Ronaldo has made light of the kick to the face that left him covered in blood last weekend, joking "I'm still good looking".

The Real Madrid forward scored his second goal in a 7-1 demolition of Deportivo La Coruna with a brave diving header, but was caught by the boot of defender Fabian Schar for his troubles.

Ronaldo then left the field inspecting the wound next to his left eye using the camera function of a mobile phone, apparently belonging to Madrid's doctor, and required stitches

Speaking to Dongqiudi, the Chinese football app who named Ronaldo as their player of the year, the 32-year-old removed any fears over his fitness ahead of Saturday's LaLiga trip to Valencia.

"It's part of the game. Sometimes you hurt your leg, sometimes your back, this time it was my eye," he said.

"At the time I was thinking about scoring and I didn't think I'd get a boot in the face, but it's all part of the game.

"During matches I tend to get knocks because they are trying to stop me, but this time I didn't get lucky.

"I feel better now. I'm still happy, I'm still good-looking, and my vision is as good as before, so there's no problem."

Madrid are 19 points behind leaders Barcelona and lie fourth in LaLiga. They were dumped out of the Copa del Rey by Leganes in midweek.