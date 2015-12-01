Ronaldo 'uncomfortable' as a number nine, claims Madrid great Sanchez

Former Real Madrid striker Hugo Sanchez believes Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling in the number nine position but has backed him to adapt to the role.

Ronaldo netted a penalty in Real's 2-0 weekend win over Eibar to draw level with third-placed Sanchez in La Liga's all-time scoring charts on 234 goals.

"I am glad that a player like him, and at Madrid, did it," Sanchez told AS. "It was a matter of time."

Former Mexico international Sanchez believes time is also the key to Ronaldo fully grasping the dedicated central attacking role granted to him by coach Rafael Benitez recently.

"He has other qualities. I see that he feels a little uncomfortable in the fixed forward position but he has the talent and powers to engage," Sanchez said. "He will do well.

Sanchez added that the change of position could be beneficial to Ronaldo, 30, in terms of career longevity.

"Now he lives more in the area. Maturity gives you these things. There comes a time when you wear out physically and need to save energy for certain moments.

"Everyone does this and this is what is happening with Cristiano."