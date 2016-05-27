Ronaldo wants Morata back at Madrid

Former Brazil star Ronaldo believes Alvaro Morata should seek to return to Real Madrid from Juventus and prove himself at the Liga giants.

Spain striker Morata was sold to the Serie A heavyweights by Los Blancos in July 2014 and returned to haunt his former club that season, scoring at Santiago Bernabeu as Juve knocked the holders out of the Champions League semi-finals.

Madrid retain a buy-back option on the 23-year-old, meaning they can reacquire his serves in this off-season or before the start of 2017-18 for a fee of up to €30 million.

Juve chief executive Giuseppe Marotta this week indicated the club will attempt to keep hold of their prized asset, while Madrid have been tipped by some to re-sign Morata before selling him on at a higher price.

Ronaldo, though, who won La Liga once during a five-year spell at Madrid between 2002 and 2007, believes Morata should aspire to become a Bernabeu regular.

"In Madrid there is a lot of pressure," he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Players who play for Real must know this and avoid thinking about it. It's the only way to perform well in a unique team.

"If I was Morata? I'd leave Juventus for Real Madrid for sure. All players want to play for the biggest club in the world."