Ronaldo wants to retire at Madrid at 41

Cristiano Ronaldo has reiterated his desire to retire at Real Madrid after reigning supreme in Europe.

Ronaldo was named the Best Player in Europe by UEFA for a second time after winning the Champions League and Euro 2016 last season.

The 31-year-old beat Madrid team-mate Gareth Bale and Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann to the award, before once again insisting he wants to end his career in the Spanish capital.

"I'm at the best club in the world and I want to retire here, at 41," Ronaldo said.

"I want to retire at Real Madrid because it's the best club in the world. My objective is to extend my contract and stay at the club I love.

"I want to keep playing at this level and I’ll work hard to achieve it, just like I do every year. I hope I can win more titles. I’m proud of the European Cup and the Euros, I cried both times.

"I’ve always wanted to win something with Portugal and now I’ve managed it."