Ronaldo wishes Casillas luck on Porto adventure

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has hailed departing goalkeeper Iker Casillas following the Spaniard's move to Porto.

Casillas made 725 appearances for Real after making his debut in 1999 and enjoyed a glittering career at the Santiago Bernabeu, although his latter years at the club saw him struggle to maintain his high standards.

The 34-year-old was famously dropped by Jose Mourinho in 2012-13 and, while he regained his position under Carlo Ancelotti, the Spain captain was on the receiving end of boos from the Bernabeu faithful late on in his Real career.

Casillas said farewell to the club at news conferences on Sunday and Monday, with Ronaldo tweeting his own personal tribute.

The Portugal skipper posted: "Iker, proud to have worked with you for so many years. Good luck with your new team!"