Ronan Hughes returns from suspension as Hamilton host Kilmarnock

Hamilton boss Brian Rice has a couple of players with bumps and bruises ahead of the final Premiership game of the season against Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Ronan Hughes returns from suspension.

Ryan Fulton (knee), Scott Martin (leg), Marios Ogkmpoe (hamstring), Andy Winter (knee), Shaun Want (thigh) and David Templeton (groin) are all still out.

Killie have reported no fresh injury problems.

Nicke Kabamba is back running after a hamstring injury but is not expected to feature again even if Killie’s season is extended into the play-offs.

The visitors need to win and hope Ross County lose to avoid the play-offs.