Rondon a doubt for Watford clash

Salomon Rondon's lack of match sharpness renders him doubtful to make his West Brom debut at the weekend, head coach Tony Pulis has revealed.

The Venezuela international completed a switch to the Hawthorns from Zenit on Monday for a club-record fee in the region of £12million.

Rondon was presented to the Albion faithful before the 3-0 Premier League defeat to Manchester City later that day, but Pulis says the striker may not be ready in time to make his bow at Watford on Saturday.

"He's a little bit short fitness-wise so we will see where he is before our next game against Watford," Pulis told the club's official website.

"Salomon is a good age and we hope he'll be a good investment for the club.

"He has a good goalscoring record and he's powerful and quick so it's a great addition and hopefully it'll be a good deal."

Pulis also expressed his desire to add further to his squad as West Brom look to improve on last season's 13th-place finish.

"We need to strengthen the axis of the team," he said. "We will try to do that during the coming period.

"But as I've said before they have to be the right player. Any player we bring in has to strengthen the squad."