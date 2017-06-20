Rooney achievements 'under-appreciated' - Crouch

Wayne Rooney's long-time England attacking partner Peter Crouch feels the Manchester United striker's achievements have been "under-appreciated".

Since making his Premier League debut at the age of 16, Rooney has won five league titles, as well as the Champions League, the Europa League, the FA Cup and four EFL Cups.

The striker became United's all-time record goalscorer last season with a late free-kick against Stoke City, and sits second on the list of all-time Premier League scorers, behind only Alan Shearer.

His achievements are not limited to club football, either, the 31-year-old having overtaken Bobby Charlton as England's leading marksman in 2015.

Rooney and Crouch often linked up together during the latter's 54-cap international career and he believes the United veteran does not get the credit he deserves.

"When you look back at Wayne Rooney's career I think maybe he's been a bit under-appreciated," Crouch said at the Costa Smeralda Invitational 2017.

"He's Man United's record goalscorer - what a club that is to be record goalscorer of - he's England's record goalscorer.

"Not just that, his natural ability. I remember when he burst on the scene when he was a 16, 17 year-old.

"He's had an incredible career and is one of the best players England has ever produced. I think there will come a time when we look back and remember just how much he has done in the game."