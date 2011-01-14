Rooney and Vidic poised to return

Rooney has been sidelined since injuring his ankle against West Bromwich Albion on New Year's Day, while captain Vidic was rested in last week's 1-0 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup.

"We have Wayne and Nemanja training, they should be fit for Sunday," Ferguson told a news conference at United's training ground on Friday.

"Edwin van der Sar is a possible, he should be training today, so really going into such a big game we have a good squad available to us, which is nice. We've had a week's rest, as have Tottenham, and it should be a really fantastic game.

Goalkeeper Van der Sar has been suffering from flu for the past two weeks and if he has not sufficiently recovered Tomasz Kusczak is likely to continue to deputise.

The trip to White Hart Lane is widely seen as unbeaten United's biggest challenge so far this season. Fourth-placed Spurs are eight points behind the leaders.

Tottenham midfielder Gareth Bale is fit after suffering a back spasm that forced him off in their defeat at Everton while central defender Younes Kaboul returns from suspension.

"Gareth has missed a couple of days training but he should be okay," Redknapp told reporters on Friday. "We're in good shape. We've pretty much a full squad."