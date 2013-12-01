Rooney deal to be done 'in good course', says Moyes

Rooney cancelled out goals from Kyle Walker and Sandro to ensure Manchester United claimed a 2-2 draw at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

The England forward has now managed 10 goals in all competitions for United this term, having remained at the club following interest from Chelsea in the close-season.

Asked when a new deal for Rooney may be agreed, manager Moyes said: "I don't really know. I think we're fine.

"We're just moving on from the summer and I think it will be done in good course and the appropriate people will talk when the time is right."

Moyes had high praise for Rooney's display against Tottenham.

"He's got a chance in the game, the boy," said the Scot with a grin.

"He deserves the adulation he's getting because he's playing well, scoring goals and he was very good again.

"His performances have been great; he's worked incredibly hard and deserves the rewards he's getting."

Moyes is now hoping United can take advantage of back-to-back home Premier League games against Everton and Newcastle United, having seen his side slip nine points behind leaders Arsenal as a result of successive away draws at Cardiff City and Tottenham.

"We had a great win (5-0 over Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League) in midweek and but for a minute in Cardiff (where the hosts grabbed an injury-time equaliser) you'd have been saying Manchester United have had a really good week," added Moyes.

"We've had three away games on the bounce and we've won in the Champions League and picked up two draws – not ideal, but not the worst.

"We're concerned that we're not as close (to Arsenal) as we'd like to be, but it's a long season and I think we've still got room to progress and get better.

"Hopefully we'll be there or thereabouts. There is a long way to go, a lot of games coming up in the next eight weeks certainly, and we hope to be in the mix at the end of that period."